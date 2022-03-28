Warming highs Monday with Red Flag Warnings

Tonight's Forecast:

After a cooler end to the weekend, we're looking at a relatively mild and calm night for Southern Colorado. Calm overnight in the Plains, but for the mountains, it will be gusty with westerly winds sustained around 10-20 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 79; After a brief cool down Sunday, we'll see another round of unseasonably warm temperatures to start the week, along with high fire danger for the Pikes Peak Region. Previous record stands at 80° (1963).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 83; Another warm one on Monday as highs return to the lower 80s in Pueblo. On top of the potential for a record setting day, we'll also see high fire danger, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 11 am. Previous record stands at 84° (1986).

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 80; Warm and windy across Fremont County on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 11 am. Avoid any activities that could start a fire as dry fuels like grasses will be extremely prone to burning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 68; A windy and mild start to the week, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am to 9 pm for all of Teller County. Relative humidity could be as low as 7% during the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; A warm and windy final Monday of March for northern El Paso County, where a Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at 11 am.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s; Very warm, very dry and windy for the Plains on Monday. On top of the summer-like warmth, high fire danger will be the other big story as Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 am.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; Warm, dry and windy tomorrow, and highs will be well above average for this time of the year. In addition to the heat, high fire danger will keep us Weather Alert as Red Flag Warnings will start along the southern I-25 corridor at 11 am.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Dry, but windy for the mountains on Monday. It will be quite mild during the day as well. Late Monday night, snow showers will move into the mountains, with wintry weather expected to last into the day on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Monday's "warm before the storm" weather, we're expecting a big change Tuesday as a cold front delivers rain to the Plains and snow to the mountains. It's a relatively mild storm, with accumulations generally above 7,000 feet. As cooler air spills in Tuesday night, a few snowflakes could mix in down to around 5,000 to 5,500 feet, but it won't stick at that low an elevation. Windy showers will continue into Wednesday before a drier day Thursday.

This will be followed by the potential for another round of rain and snow showers for both Friday and Saturday. Both storms combined could bring a healthy boost to our state's mountain snowpack, but won't be as wet in comparison for the Plains.

