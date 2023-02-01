Warming highs for Southern Colorado late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

With clear skies, light winds and lingering Arctic air, we're looking at another pretty frigid night with some parts of the Eastern Plains falling back down to below zero. Single digits and teens can be expected for the I-25 corridor, with some of the coldest air expected to be around Pueblo.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 7; High: 41; Much like today, sunshine will prevail across the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, allowing for a much warmer day as highs look to rebound to the lower 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 0; High: 43; Not as bad as our low of -12°F that we saw this morning, but still cold Wednesday morning! That said, the afternoon hours are looking pretty good, with blue skies and lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 8; High: 43; Clear and cold Wednesday morning, but turning warmer by the afternoon as we look to climb above freezing for the first time since last Saturday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 5; High: 36; Even though we escaped the worst of the Arctic air in Teller County, we'll be slower to warm throughout the rest of the week than the lower elevations. Today's high of 36° will give way to 40s by Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s; High: 30s/40s; Lingering Arctic air will keep us quite cold during the overnight and morning hours, but by Wednesday afternoon, should give way to upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 30s/40s; Another cold night, with wind chill temperatures expected to fall to -5 to -15 degrees in the eastern Plains. But after days of the deep freeze, look for a return of 30s and 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; Clear skies and a building ridge of high pressure will help to chase the winter blues away on Wednesday, with highs set to return to the 30s and 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Dust off the skis because we are looking at a good looking stretch of weather for the mountains, with blue skies and not too cold temperatures through the end of the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see a return of our friend high pressure late this week, resulting in a mild and dry stretch of weather that comes at just the right time. The nice weather will stick around through the weekend, with some areas even seeing the potential for lower 60s for daytime highs by Saturday.

Looking into next week...our next chance for snow is something that we're watching by late Monday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

