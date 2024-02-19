Warming early this week, with a few mid-week showers possible

Today’s Forecast:

After a cold and unsettled start to the holiday weekend, Presidents Day will end with sunshine and warmer than average highs. Temperatures on the Plains will climb into the 50s and 60s, with mainly 40s for our mountain valleys today. While no rain or snow is expected on Monday, it will be a breezy to gusty day throughout Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 31. A windy and mild morning will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon, with our high today around 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 30. A mild and breezy morning will give way to considerable warming this afternoon, with our high on Presidents Day expected to top out in the lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 37. Mild temperatures this morning will give way to a breezy and warmer afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60s in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 27. The holiday weekend will end on a warmer note, with our high today in Woodland Park up near 50 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. A breezy and mild end to the holiday weekend for northern El Paso County, with our highs today warming into the lower to middle 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A sunny, mild and breezy Monday on tap for the Plains, with our highs this afternoon topping out in the 50s to lower 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Mild and windy on Monday, with peak gusts throughout the day around 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry skies on Monday in the mountains, but windy. With gusts of 35-45 mph, blowing ground snow will be possible,with impacts to visibility a concern in more wind prone locations.

Extended outlook forecast:

Breezy to gusty west-southwest winds will continue each day through Wednesday, with highs each afternoon through mid-week warming into the 50s, 60s and lower 70s on the Plains. Some energy moving into Southern Colorado this week from a storm currently impacting Southern California could bring a shower or two to the Pikes Peak Region and Denver metro area Wednesday evening. A few additional rain or snow showers will also be possible on Thursday across Southern Colorado.

Highs will cool to the 40s and 50s late this week before rebounding into the 60s this weekend!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

