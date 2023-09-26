Warming continues Tuesday as fall takes a break and summer resumes

Today’s Forecast:

No big changes to our forecast today, with mostly sunny skies, light breezes and well above average highs for Southern Colorado. Some areas on the eastern Plains could hit 90 degrees this afternoon, with mostly 70s and 80s for the Pikes Peak Region.

It will also be smoky at times on Tuesday in parts of the Pikes Peak Region due to a prescribed burn in the Pike National Forest.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 51. After yesterday's high of 79°, today will be even warmer, and about 10 degrees warmer than where we should be for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 51. After a somewhat mild morning, our high today in Pueblo could reach 90 degrees! If we don't hit 90 today, there's a pretty good chance that we will later this week.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 53. A super dry airmass over the state of Colorado will bring a mostly sunny and warm day to Canon City on Tuesday, with our high expected to soar into the middle 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 43. A little smoky today in parts of Teller County due to that prescribed burn in the Pike National Forest. Otherwise, we'll see hazy sunshine, light winds and warm highs this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. A warm and mostly sunny Tuesday, with areas of smoke throughout the day. If you're sensitive to smoke, stay inside until conditions improve.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. A hot and dry Tuesday for the eastern Plains of Colorado, with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. We'll be even warmer than yesterday across the southern I-25 corridor on Tuesday as highs are expected to top out in the lower to middle 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Dry, mild and breezy for the mountains on Tuesday, with gusts in some areas up near 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Little change is expected to our weather on Wednesday before we start to notice some stronger breezes develop on Thursday. Southwesterly winds will increase further on Friday and Saturday, and with gusts around 25-35 mph and low relative humidity in the forecast, high fire danger is likely to ramp up. Temperatures will remain quite warm through the end of the week, with 80s and 90s on the Plains.

Although the weekend forecast features a lot of uncertainty, a storm system coming out of California will bring some changes to our weather here in Southern Colorado. At this point, the wind is likely to remain gusty each day, with the bigger question regarding the potential for rain. Depending on the track of the storm, showers will be possible, but for now, I see the main threat for rain this weekend favoring the mountains and far eastern Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.