Warming continues late this week, with 70s for some areas

Today’s Forecast:

While the storm track stays well to our north again today, our weather in Southern Colorado will remain docile, with warming highs and plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s on the Plains and the 40s and 50s for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 37. A sunny and mild day is on tap for the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday as highs will climb into the 60s for the first time this week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 33. After warming into the 60s on Wednesday, today's high will hit the 70 degree mark in Pueblo for the firs time this week.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 38. A ridge of high pressure will keep our weather high and dry today, and speaking of high, temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 31. Nice for November today in Teller County as our afternoon high tops out in the middle 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. We'll see more snow melt sunshine this afternoon in northern El Paso County, with our highs today warming in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. We'll continue to warm this afternoon across the Plains as some areas will climb into the lower and middle 70s this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A sunny and mild Thursday will come courtesy of a building ridge of high pressure that will keep us high and dry today. Winds will be from the west at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A bright and mild day can be expected for the mountains this afternoon as high pressure allows for a calmer period of weather late this week. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

In spite of a few clouds, we could be pushing 70 degrees by Friday in Colorado Springs. A weak cold front will cause temperatures to dip slightly on Saturday. This will be followed by a breezy and warmer Sunday, with 70s for many areas. Dry weather is likely through early next week before a possible return of snow and colder weather by next Wednesday. That's still a ways out, but it's something that First Alert 5 will be watching closely.

Remember that we're "falling back" Saturday night, with the end of daylight-saving time.

