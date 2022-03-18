Warming conditions are expected Friday and through the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

High clouds will gradually move in during the day. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. Increasing high clouds today with snowmelt expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 24. A pleasant day with high clouds this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 30. A nice day with a slight chill in the air.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 17. Snow will melt today and temperatures will be comfortable with a coat on.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Snow will melt today as temperatures rise to the mid-40s with sunshine.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low to mid-50s today with a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mid-40s today with sunshine which will help snowmelt.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low to mid-40s for mountain valleys with high clouds and a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend ahead will warm nicely. Saturday will be about 10 degrees warmer than today, and Sunday even warmer to the 50s, 60s, and a few 70s. The next storm moves in Monday. This will bring strong winds and snow to the region through Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

