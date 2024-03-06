Warming breezes Wednesday ahead of potent late week winter storm

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be warm before the storm, with light to moderate downslope breezes boosting highs across Southern Colorado by as much as 10-15 degrees. Wind gusts across the region will be around 20-30 mph in some areas, and while Red Flag Warnings are not expected today, the Storm Prediction Center has issued an Elevated Risk for fire danger today for areas south of Highway 50.

KOAA weather The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Southern Colorado under an Elevated Risk of high fire danger today (3/6/24)

Incoming moisture could lead to some rain-snow showers this evening in parts of the Pikes Peak Region. Rain and snow should wrap up well before sunrise Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 31. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes will bring a big boost to our daytime highs today. This evening some moisture will move into the Pikes Peak Region, with the potential for a rain-snow mix into Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 30. Wednesday's forecast will be warm and pleasant, with sunshine early giving way to a few clouds by around sunset this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 32. Today should be the nicest day of the week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 22. A dry and pleasant afternoon will give way to a chance for some light snow showers this evening. Accumulations under 1" through early Thursday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Warmer today, with downslope breezes pushing highs in northern El Paso County into the upper 40s and 50s. This evening, we'll see the potential for some light snow along the Palmer Divide, with up to 1" of accumulation possible through Thursday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Dry and warmer on Wednesday. With moderate S/SW wind gusts today to 25 mph, outdoor burning should be put on hold due to elevated fire weather risks.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. We'll see a warmer and moderate gusty Wednesday along and near the southern I-25 corridor, with peak gusts up around 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A dry and mellow Wednesday will give way to a snowy and cold Thursday and Friday for the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Both mountain ranges will see quite a bit of snow from our incoming storm, with as much as 10-15" of accumulation. Winter Storm Watches have been issued late this week.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Thursday morning will cause temperatures to drop off during the afternoon hours. Rain and snow will develop during the afternoon hours as a storm currently off the coast of California moves into Colorado. High snow levels during the day around 6,000-7,000 feet will bring a mix of rain and snow initially to Southern Colorado before changing to all snow Thursday night.

Snow is likely to continue into Friday morning before wrapping up Friday afternoon. Due to a solid supply of moisture, this should be a beneficial and moisture rich storm for our area. Snow totals in Colorado Springs look to range between 3-6", with 5-10" of snow for Monument and 6-12" for Woodland Park. Pueblo and Canon City are expected a couple of inches of accumulation. The highest amounts will be in the southeastern mountains, with the potential for more than a foot of snow into Friday afternoon.

