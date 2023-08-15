Warming begins Tuesday with the heat here to stay

Today’s Forecast:

Much of southeastern Colorado will see sunshine today and a pretty noticeable warm up as highs climb by around 10-15 degrees from what we saw on Monday. This will allow for daytime highs to top out in the 80s and 90s this afternoon. Farther to the west, the monsoon will remain active, with showers, thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures today out towards the San Juan Mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 60. The main message today...here comes the heat! After a high of just 75 degrees on Monday, our high today in Colorado Springs will soar into the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. After a high of 82 degrees yesterday, today's high will warm into the lower 90s, with tomorrow expected to be even hotter!

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 64. Today will be a transition day as the heat returns to Southern Colorado. Today will be around 90 degrees, with tomorrow easily another 5 degrees hotter.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 51. Mostly sunny and warm today in Teller County, with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. A sunny and warm Tuesday for northern El Paso County, with high topping out in the 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and dry today, with more of the same expected for the southeastern Plains through the rest of the week and weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A transition to hot and dry weather begins today as highs look to soar into the 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Most of the action this week will be in the mountains, with today's thunderstorm activity favoring the San Juans, San Luis Valley and southern Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

A little bit of moisture will try to undercut our building ridge of high pressure on Wednesday, with the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor. Most probably won't see rain, but all will see the heat. Highs on Wednesday will soar into the 90s and 100s across the Plains.

A weak frontal boundary may cool us down by a couple of degrees on Thursday, with highs warming back up by Friday and Saturday. As for the monsoon...it will mainly impact the mountains over the next 5 to 7 days, with very little moisture expected to reach the Plains through early next week.

