Warming begins Tuesday, with a few showers near the higher terrain

After a mellow day on Monday, we'll continue to see fewer thunderstorms in Southern Colorado compared to last week and this past weekend. The focus of any rain today should stay over and near the higher terrain, with a small chance of a shower this evening around the Pikes Peak Region and upper Arkansas River Valley.

High pressure building into from our west will also provide a big boost to daytime highs today, with temperatures topping out in the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 55. After highs in the mid 70s on Monday, our high today will be around 10 degrees warmer. Clouds will move off of the mountains this afternoon, but rain chances should remain very low today in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 56. Dry and hot, with temperatures today almost 10 degrees warmer than what we saw on Monday.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 57. Sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. A few showers will be possible around the upper Arkansas River Valley today, mainly near the higher terrain.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. After a bright and cool morning, we'll see skies turning mostly cloudy this afternoon and welcome the chance for a few spotty thunderstorms across Teller County. Storms today should hold off until after 3 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Temperatures will warm by as much as 10 degrees from yesterday as high pressure to our west brings the heat. This will also set the stage for a fairly calm day of weather, with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. After a pretty comfortable and warm start to the week, 90s will return to the Plains this afternoon, with more of the same expected throughout the rest of the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warming up on Tuesday, with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm reaching I-25 this afternoon as most of the action should stay in the mountains today.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. The first half of our Tuesday will be nice and sunny. Clouds will build towards the lunch hour, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of brief heavy downpours, lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains for the rest of the week, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. While severe threats are expected to remain low on Wednesday, we do have a small chance of a seeing an isolated severe thunderstorm on Thursday.

By the weekend, a stronger high-pressure system will help to clear out our skies and push temperatures way up. Highs will top out in the upper 80s by Saturday followed by the potential for our first 90 degree day of the year on Father's Day in Colorado Springs. Highs from Pueblo into the eastern Plains will top out each day this weekend in the middle to upper 90s.

