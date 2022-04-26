Warming begins Tuesday followed by a few mid-week showers

Tonight's Forecast:

After a few afternoon and evening rain and snow showers, the atmosphere will dry out tonight across Southern Colorado. Skies will remain partly cloudy, but no additional rain or snow is expected to fall through Tuesday morning. Temperature wise...it will be chilly tonight as lows fall through the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 71; After only warming into the middle 50s this afternoon, light southwesterly breezes will help to boost temperatures quite a bit across the Pikes Peak Region as we should warm all the way into the lower 70s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 77; Increasing clouds by Tuesday afternoon, along with gusty southwest winds across the Arkansas River Valley. Peak gusts to around 35 mph will be possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 74; A warmer mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, along with some strong south/southwesterly breezes during the afternoon hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 61; Partly cloudy, mild and gusty on Tuesday. Afternoon wind gusts across Teller County could reach as strong as 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Mild and gusty on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s, and along with the warmth, south/southwesterly wind gusts could top 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s; Windy and warmer, with high fire danger returning to the eastern Plains Tuesday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 1 pm for the following Southern Colorado counties: Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; After a snowy end to the weekend and a chilly start to the week, temperatures will soar on Tuesday under the influence of strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Peak afternoon wind gusts of 35-45 mph for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A much more mild day ahead on Tuesday for the mountains, with dry skies and gusty southwesterly winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak disturbance coming out of the Four-Corners Region will bring the potential for an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm to Southern Colorado on Wednesday. Other than that, our forecast late this week will return to last week's familiar pattern of high winds and high fire danger. We'll be watching both Thursday and Friday closely for the potential for more widespread Red Flag Warnings.

The high winds late this week will be driven by a larger low pressure system coming out of the Great Basin. The current northerly track of the low is much more favorable for wind for Southern Colorado, rather than rain or snow. Stay tuned.

