Warming begins Tuesday, afternoon t-storms possible

Tonight's Forecast:

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for the mountains, foothills and recent burn scars until 10 pm. Of highest concern this evening will be the Spring Fire burn scar, but for now, rainfall rates appear to be below thresholds. For the rest of us, the rain should taper off between 6-9 pm. With decreasing clouds, overnight lows will be cold, cooling down to the 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 42; High: 67. After a few days of gray and gloomy weather, Tuesday morning will start out fairly sunny across the Pikes Peak Region. By the afternoon, a weak disturbance coming out of the mountains is expected to increase the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: Low: 45; High: 72. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds and the potential for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected on Tuesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 46; High: 71. A more mild day can be expected on Tuesday as we welcome back sunshine to the forecast. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon, but severe weather is not expected.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 36; High: 62. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms by the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected on Tuesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s. A warming trend begins on Tuesday as highs climb by 10-15 degrees. Our forecast will start out dry before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Tuesday will start out with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. By late afternoon, showers and storms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. A partly cloudy and cool start to the day will give way to showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Rain chances will greatly increase after 3 pm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Rain and snow showers will be possible through late this evening before we dry out Tuesday morning. Skies will darken by the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. Slow-moving storms may increase the risk flash flooding in our recent burn scars.

Extended Outlook:

Warming trend will take off late this week as high pressure builds into the Rockies. A cut-off area of low pressure over northern Mexico is likely to maintain daily thunderstorm chances for our mountains, but the Plains should see drier conditions from Wednesday to Friday. The heat will peak on Saturday before we see a slight cooling trend late this weekend and an increased risk of thunderstorms.

