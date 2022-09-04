Warming begins Sunday, even hotter by Labor Day

Tonight's Forecast:

We're looking at a relatively quiet night for Southern Colorado, with only a few early evening showers over the mountains. Some showers could move as far east as Teller and Fremont counties, but rain is not expected to reach the I-25 corridor nor the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 89; After more than a 10 degree cool down from yesterday, we'll see a reversal of those trends on Sunday as the high in Colorado Springs looks to warm close to 90 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 95; Mid 90s and sunshine will make for a hot final Sunday of the Colorado State Fair. If you're heading out to the fairgrounds, drink plenty of water and use plenty of sunscreen.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 92; A mild morning will give way to a toasty afternoon as high temperatures near Canon City look to climb into the lower 90s on Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 80; While it will be cooler here in Teller County than across the Plains, above average temperatures can be expected on Sunday, along with dry skies and a healthy does of sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Pleasant morning temperatures in the 50s will give way to a warm and breezy afternoon, with highs near the Palmer Divide reaching the middle to upper 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Warmer than average temperatures for the Plains on Sunday as highs will climb by around 4-8 degrees from what we saw today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Sunny and very warm for early September standards, with our afternoon high temperatures expected to climb well into the 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; High pressure to our west will produce a stable atmosphere on Sunday across the mountains of Southern Colorado. The result will be a gorgeous, warm day, with plenty of sunshine on tap.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday's warm-up will only be a taste of what's to come for Southern Colorado as we make our way into the first full week of September. With high pressure not expected to budge, our weather will remain dry and unseasonably hot. The peak of the heat will come around the middle of next week, with records possible in some areas.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.