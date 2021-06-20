Warming back up Sunday, with isolated storms possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Severe weather will remain possible across the south and southeastern parts of the state through the middle of the evening. As the threat weakens after 6 pm along the I-25 corridor, it will intensify over the Eastern Plains. Severe storms will be possible, with large hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall the main threats. The rain should push well east of the state by midnight, leaving us mild and muggy for the overnight hours.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 90. Hotter on Sunday, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible across the Pikes Peak Region. A cold front Sunday night will continue the chance for unsettled weather through the overnight hours.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 95. Hot and dry early on Sunday before another round of showers and storms moves into the forecast. Thunderstorm potential appears lower on Sunday than what we saw today, with a very small chance of anything turning severe.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 93. Sunny in the morning before turning partly cloudy and hot by the afternoon. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible as our next cold front approaches.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52; High: 79. A warm end to the weekend in Teller County, with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Warming into the 80s on Father's Day across the Palmer Divide, with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. A quiet start to our Father's Day will turn more unsettled by the afternoon and evening hours as another round of strong to severe thunderstorms develop.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Make sure to take Dad outside early in the day before we see the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A nice Father's Day overall for the mountains, but keep an eye on the sky as we'll see the potential for scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday night's cold front will bring a much cooler forecast to Southern Colorado by Monday. Look for highs to be around 15-25 degrees cooler in most areas, with a chance of rain early. The cool down will be extremely short-lived as the heat comes roaring back to the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday.

