Warming back up on Monday with severe storms on the plains

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see a mixed bag of weather today across Southern Colorado, with high fire danger over the southeastern mountains and San Luis Valley, and more thunderstorms for the eastern Plains. The I-25 corridor north of Highway 50 may see one or two stronger storms meet severe criteria, but the bigger risk this afternoon will be well east of the interstate. Storms should come to an end by sunset.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 54. Storms will begin to develop after 1 pm along and near the Palmer Divide, and as these storms move east, severe risks will become greater. In the Pikes Peak Region, a few stronger storms could turn severe, with hail to 1" in diameter and wind gusts around 50-60 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 58. After a cool and overcast Sunday, highs this afternoon will be around 10-12 degrees warmer than yesterday. Rain chances will only be around 10% in Pueblo today, with rain not likely in most areas.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. A nice and cool morning will give way to a dry and warmer Monday afternoon in Canon City, with rain chances only around 10%.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. A cool and crisp morning will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. While severe threats are very, very low in Teller county today, any storms that do form will be capable of frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Gorgeous, clear and cool this morning, but turning unsettled this afternoon as storms begin to fire up along the Palmer Divide around 1 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Storms this afternoon will favor northeastern Colorado, with a few storms also possible locally from Highway 50 north. Storms that form will be capable of large hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Mostly sunny and very warm today, with highs this afternoon topping out in the 80s and lower 90s. West/southwest winds this afternoon may occasionally gust as high as 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Other than a few passing showers near Pikes Peak and the Central Mountains, skies today should remain fairly sunny. Wind instead will be the bigger story, with west/southwest wind gusts this afternoon around 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air is expected to envelope most of Southern Colorado starting on Tuesday, with only a few isolated showers possible. Highs will be even warmer Tuesday before we shave off a few degrees to our highs on Wednesday. The heat returns late this week behind Wednesday's cool down, with temperatures expected to warm into the 80s and 90s.

Moisture will increase late this week and weekend as the monsoon looks to bring back showers and thunderstorms to much of Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.