Warmest day of the year on Monday, with high fire danger for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Westerly flow will lead to a breezy to gusty and warm Monday across Southern Colorado. 30-35 mph gusts combined with single digit relative humidity will increase the fire danger risk, with a Red Flag Warning going into effect at noon for parts of Southern Colorado.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings for parts of Southern Colorado on Monday, March 10, 2025

The aforementioned wind on Monday will drive temperatures up as much as 5-10 degrees from Sunday. Our forecast high of 72° in the Springs is expected to be our first day in the 70s this year!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 33. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect in the Pikes Peak Region from noon until 6 pm, with peak gusts around 30 mph. Lower 70s and sunshine will continue to bring spring fever conditions to our forecast.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 29. Warm and gusty on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 6 pm. Today's high of 77° will be nearly 20° above average, but far removed from the current record high of 86° in Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 35. Warm, with high fire danger threats due to the potential for 30-35 mph westerly winds today in Fremont County. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon to 6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 24. Red Flag Warning conditions are expected to be met during the day today in Teller County, driven by westerly wind gusts to 35 mph. Threats will be highest from noon to 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm and gusty on Monday, with highs today topping out in the 60s over northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm and gusty on the Plains on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for Crowely and Kiowa counties from noon until 6 pm. Just a reminder to avoid outdoor burning on any and all Red Flag Warning days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for the Walsenburg area starting at noon, lasting until 6 pm. Gusts in Huerfano County could top 35 mph, while gusts in Trinidad will be around 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Bluebird skies and a mild start to the week for the mountains. Highs today will climb into the 40s and 50s. Afternoon wind gusts will be strong, up around 40 mph in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cold front will drop highs back down to the 60s for the Plains on Tuesday, with breezy south winds around 10-15 mph. Incoming energy into the state on Wednesday will bring some light snow and low accumulations to the mountains, with an otherwise nice day in the 60s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The wind is expected to pick back up on Thursday, with high fire danger threats once again possible. A strong spring storm Friday will bring the potential for 40-50 mph gusts to the Pikes Peak Region and some snowfall. Gusts could be even stronger out east of I-25. While it's still too soon to nail down specific storm details, we'll continue to monitor these changes throughout the week here on KOAA News 5. Stay tuned!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.