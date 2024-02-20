Warmest day of the year for Southern Colorado on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

I'm tracking warmth and wind for our Tuesday! Gusts this afternoon in the Arkansas River Valley, Teller County and several mountain valleys could top 30-35 mph. Gusts in Colorado Springs today will be closer to 20-30 mph. The downslope wind will lead to what could be our warmest day of the year. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 60s and 70s, with 40s and 50s for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 25. With a forecast high of 65 degrees, this would tie for our warmest day of the year so far. It will also be breezy to gusty across the Pikes Peak Region, with peak gusts near 20-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 34. If we hit 70 degrees today, this would be our warmest day of the year in Pueblo! It will also be windy here this afternoon, with peak gusts up near 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 39. Although it will be comfortable temperature wise today, with upper 60s in our forecast, it will also be windy. Peak gusts this afternoon could top 30-35 mph in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. A mild and windy Tuesday can be expected across Teller County. Highs today will warm well into the 50s, with peak gusts up around 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A breezy and mild forecast today over northern El Paso County. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 50s and lower 60s, with peak wind gusts up around 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. A warm and breezy Tuesday on tap for the Plains of Southern Colorado, with highs today ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A warm and windy Tuesday for the southern I-25 corridor, with peak gusts today up around 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Light snow showers will fall today in our state's central and northern mountain ranges, with 1-2" of accumulation possible. In our southern mountain ranges, we will be dry and windy on Tuesday, with peak gusts around 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

With the wind ramping up in intensity on Wednesday, high fire danger concerns will grow. As of early this morning, parts of the state from Pueblo County down towards the Colorado-New Mexico border have been placed under a Fire Weather Watch from 11 am to 6 pm. Gusts in these areas could top 45 mph on Wednesday, with gusts in the Pikes Peak Region up around 30-40 mph.

KOAA weather Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of Southern Colorado beginning at 11 am Wednesday

A cold front Wednesday night could bring a few showers into the Pikes Peak Region, mainly focused on the Palmer Divide and the Highway 24 corridor in Teller County. Thursday will be cooler, with our high in the upper 40s in Colorado Springs. A few additional showers will be possible by Thursday afternoon and evening around the Pikes Peak Region. Highs region-wide on Friday will return to the 50s before climbing into the 60s and 70s again this weekend.

