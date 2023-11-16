Warmest day of the week on Thursday, with spotty high fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

A storm system moving across the state will bring some weather changes to Southern Colorado on Thursday. Already this morning, the wind is making for a mild start to our Thursday. Some areas have yet to cool below the 50s. This will give way to a warm and windy afternoon across Southern Colorado as highs soar into the 70s across the Plains.

A cold front this evening will set the stage for colder overnight temperatures and a cooler day on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 32. Thanks to strengthening winds this morning, it's already a mild start to our Thursday. This will give way a warm and windy afternoon, with our high climbing into the lower 70s. Peak wind gusts 30-35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 30. It's shaping up to be a "hold onto your hats" kind of weather day today in Pueblo. On top of 30-40 mph wind gusts, daytime highs will be very warm, topping out in the upper 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 36. After a couple of really nice days, we'll see a big uptick in the wind today across the state, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 25. Fall will be put on pause once again this afternoon as warm and windy conditions spread into Teller County from a system that will bring snow to the Continental Divide. Peak wind gusts 40-45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. If you're a fan of warm, fall days, then you're going to love today's forecast! The only downside is that it will be windy, with peak gusts up around 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 20s/30s. The wind will be on the increase today across the Plains as some storm energy moves across the state. After seeing highs today in the middle to upper 70s, lows tonight will cool down to the 20s and 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A windy and warm afternoon can be expected on Thursday for the southern I-25 corridor. Some of the strongest gusts will be in Huerfano County, peaking at around 50-55 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. While snow in the southeastern mountains today doesn't look too promising, it will be windy, with peak gusts in some areas up around 50-60 mph. Light snow will be possible through this afternoon along and west of the Continental Divide, with light accumulations of 1-3" possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday's highs will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than today, with our high in Colorado Springs only warming into the upper 50s. This weekend will bring a mixed bag of weather to our forecast, with a mild and pleasant Saturday followed by a chance of rain and snow by Sunday evening. A changeover to all snow will be possible Monday morning, along with a windy and much cooler day.

____

