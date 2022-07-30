Warmer with spotty thunderstorms Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be warmer today, close to average. Thunderstorms will be spotty, favoring the mountains and foothills, the southern I-25 corridor, and the Raton Mesa.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 59. Partly cloudy today with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. Partly cloudy today with SSE wind at 5 pm gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 58. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 52. Partly cloudy today with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 82; Low: 55. Partly cloudy today with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Warming to the upper 80s with the best chance of thunderstorms in Baca and Las Animas Counties. There is a low chance of severe weather today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/81; Low: 55/57. Partly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a similar day to today, with temperatures slightly warmer and a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains, with a slight chance of storms in El Paso county. Then conditions will be dry and hot on Monday for the first day of August with 80s in the mountains and 90s in the plains. The hot temperatures remain in place next week with thunderstorms returning mid to late week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

