Warmer, with isolated thunderstorms on Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Bright morning skies will give way to spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms today. It won't be a washout, but be prepared for passing showers and keep an umbrella handy. Thunderstorms will have the potential to turn severe across the eastern Plains, with half dollar size hail and 60 mph wind gusts the main storm threats.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 85; Low: 60. Much warmer today as highs will return to the 80s for the first time in more than a week. Afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 2 pm, but are expected to be more isolated in nature.

PUEBLO: High: 91; Low: 62. Hotter highs on Saturday, with the potential for non-severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain is not expected to be widespread today.

CANON CITY: High: 88; Low: 64. Warming up quite a bit today compared to this past week, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. In addition to the warmth, scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 76; Low: 52. Sunny skies this morning are expected to give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and scattered non-severe thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny morning skies will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms before we dry out again this evening.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. The bulls-eye when it comes to severe weather potential will be across the eastern Plains, mainly from Kiowa County northward. Storms will have the potential to turn severe this evening, with hail up to 1.5" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. Warmer today in the far southern part of the state. Skies will turn cloudy by the afternoon when scattered thunderstorms will move into the forecast.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Thunderstorms will get going in the mountains right around the lunch hour, with the potential for heavier showers in the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

The rest of the holiday weekend will be warm, with sunny mornings and the potential for stormy afternoons. The good news is that storms are expected to be fairly spotty in nature through Monday, with the best potential for heavier rain and storms over the mountains. Heavier rain is expected on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps into the state. Following this, a period of hotter and drier weather is expected by late next week.

