Warmer weather to wrap up the week in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly cloudy and winds will be breezy by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 67. A red flag warning continues Thursday night until 11 pm. Comfortable and partly cloudy on Friday.

PUEBLO: Low: 24; High: 71. Much warmer on Friday with sunshine and a breeze.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 69. A red flag warning continues Thursday night until 11 pm. Friday will be warmer with more sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 27; High: 58. A red flag warning continues Thursday night until 11 pm. A breezy and warmer day for Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Low 60s on Friday with partly cloudy conditions.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 60s. A light breeze Friday with sunshine and upper 60s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Mid to upper 60s tomorrow with a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. Cold and cloudy tonight with clouds thinning tomorrow and temperatures peaking in the upper 50s Friday for mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will cool about 10 degrees by Saturday, and then cool another 5 to 10 degrees on Sunday.

