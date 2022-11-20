Warmer weather returns for Thanksgiving week

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday will be sunny and calm weather in Colorado. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal averages for late November.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 22.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 15.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 27.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 20.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 48; Low: 21.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50/53; Low: 23/23.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

