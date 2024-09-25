Warmer weather on Wednesday with highs in the 80s

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and dry. Winds will be light, less than 10 mph from the NNW. Temperatures cool with near-average overnight lows.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Sunny and about 6 degrees above average on Wednesday. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 83;

About 3 degrees above average on Wednesday with sunshine and light wind from the SSE at 5-10 mph

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 83;

Sunny and warm on Wednesday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 76;

Sunny and comfortable on Wednesday afternoon after a chilly morning. Wind will be from the S at 3-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 79;

Sunny, dry, and warm on Wednesday with a light wind from the S at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Sunny and warm on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Wind will be light from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/47; High: 80/82;

Sunny and dry on Wednesday with light wind from the S at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

It will be a cool start, but remaining above freezing in the mountains valleys with highs reaching the low 70s to low 80s. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be light.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with 80s and 90s in the plains and 70s and 80s in the mountain valleys. The sky will be sunny!

The rest of the week will be about 5 degrees above average with 70s and 80s and lots of sunshine.

