Warmer weather on the way to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear with decreasing winds and cold temperatures.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 19; High: 50. Sunny with light wind Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 20; High: 56. Tomorrow will be mild with light winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 26; High: 53. Sunny and nice on Thursday with light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 43. Snowmelt weather on Thursday with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low: teens; High: 40s. Sunny with light winds on Thursday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Lots of sunshine and much lighter winds tomorrow, with highs in the mid-50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: teens; High: 50s. Snow will melt on Thursday with calm winds and sunshine expected. Highs in the low 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s. A beautiful Thursday with a breeze and plenty of sunshine.

Extended Outlook:

The weather will warm 5-10 degrees each day through Saturday. The next cold front and a chance of rain and snow arrives Sunday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter