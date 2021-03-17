Warmer weather on the way to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:
Tonight will be clear with decreasing winds and cold temperatures.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 19; High: 50. Sunny with light wind Thursday.
PUEBLO: Low: 20; High: 56. Tomorrow will be mild with light winds.
CANON CITY: Low: 26; High: 53. Sunny and nice on Thursday with light winds.
WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 43. Snowmelt weather on Thursday with sunshine and warmer temperatures.
TRI-LAKES: Low: teens; High: 40s. Sunny with light winds on Thursday.
PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Lots of sunshine and much lighter winds tomorrow, with highs in the mid-50s.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: teens; High: 50s. Snow will melt on Thursday with calm winds and sunshine expected. Highs in the low 50s.
MOUNTAINS: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s. A beautiful Thursday with a breeze and plenty of sunshine.
Extended Outlook:
The weather will warm 5-10 degrees each day through Saturday. The next cold front and a chance of rain and snow arrives Sunday.
