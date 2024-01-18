Warmer weather continues Thursday before a cold front arrives

Tonight's Forecast:

A westerly breeze continues tonight and will allow for seasonable overnight lows, especially along the I-25 corridor and foothills just west of I-25. Conditions will be partly cloudy tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 52;

Mostly sunny with high clouds on Thursday with breezy NW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph. Winds will turn out of the NNE in the evening as a cold front blows through.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 55;

Partly cloudy with gusty winds from the WNW from 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. The wind will shift out of the ENE in the evening along a cold front.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 43;

Mostly sunny with high clouds on Thursday. Winds will be strong from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 46;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with high clouds. Winds will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph during the day, then the wind will shift out of the NNE in the late afternoon with a cold front moving in.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny with a light breeze during the day and feeling much warmer, in the 40s and 50s. In the late afternoon to early evening, winds will turn out of the NNE as a cold front blows through the region.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/23; High: 47/50;

Mostly sunny with strong winds from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. In the evening the winds will turn out of the ENE as a cold front blows through.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy with dry weather east of the continental divide with highs in the 40s for mountain valleys. Winds will be steady from the W at 10-25 mph gusting 30-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Thursday night's cold front blows through, temperatures will be much colder on Friday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s but it will remain dry yet cloudy across the region. Then we will see a warming trend over the weekend, climbing about 5-10 degrees on Saturday and again on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.