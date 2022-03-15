Warmer Tuesday temperatures ahead of a Spring storm soaker

Tonight's Forecast:

With a clear sky and weakening winds in the forecast this evening, temperatures will be colder tonight than last night. Overnight lows will drop down to the 20s and 30s outside of the mountains. In the high country, we're expecting mostly teens for overnight lows.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 65; A calmer and quieter day on Tuesday, with a lot less wind to contend with and a nice bounce back in our forecast as highs top out in the middle 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 70; Clear skies and light southerly breezes will help to boost temperatures by a good margin on Tuesday, with afternoon high climbing into the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 68; Mild and dry on Tuesday as our daytime highs look to climb into the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 55; Sunny skies and light westerly breezes will deliver a nice boost to our daytime highs on Tuesday, with middle 50s expected across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; A clear and chilly morning will give way to a bright and mild Tuesday. Enjoy it before our next storm brings snow back to the forecast beginning Wednesday night.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 60s/70s; Warm, dry and gusty southerly breezes will bring us a comfortable day temperature wise, but at the same time, the wind will increase the fire weather risk across the southeast Plains. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect beginning at noon tomorrow for Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Tuesday's mild forecast will be the warmest of the week. Following tomorrow's sunshine will come our next round of rain and snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10/20s; High: 40s; A gorgeous bluebird day for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday. Highs will warm into the 40s after a chilly mix of 10s and 20s early.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will begin to build into the mountain regions during the day on Wednesday out ahead of a super soaker Spring storm. Rain and snow showers will start up over Teller County and the Pikes Peak Region by Wednesday evening, with initial snow levels up near 7,000 feet. Rain will spread south along the I-25 corridor before changing to snow during the overnight hours as colder air settles in. By Thursday morning, snow levels should lower to near 5,000 feet.

It's a tricky forecast when it comes to accumulations. Warmer air at the start of the storm will have a big impact on how much snow actually sticks for areas below about 6,000 to 6,500 feet. Areas above that could see some big totals, upwards of 6-11" from Monument to Woodland Park. Areas below I think could be a bit more spread out, with anywhere between 3-7" for the Colorado Springs area.

Snow (and rain) will continue into St. Patrick's Day before the storm pushes east, leaving us dry for a few days before the potential for another storm drops in late this weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

