Warmer Tuesday as storms favor the mountains and mountain valleys

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see a warmer day on Tuesday, and a much quieter day compared to yesterday. Showers and storms will favor the high country and mountain valleys throughout the day. As storms move east towards the Plains, they will weaken as they encounter drier air and a more stable airmass. That said, a few rogue storms could survive as they approach the I-25 corridor, but will be much weaker by then.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 49. Warming up today by around 5 degrees, with morning fog giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Although storms will favor the mountains today, we can't rule out a few isolated thunderstorms here in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 52. After a cool and rainy Monday, we're looking at a brighter and warmer afternoon in Pueblo today, with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible through early this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 55. Temperature wise, we're looking at a pretty great day today in Canon City. Skies will also be much brighter, with only a few spotty thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 41. After a chilly start to our Tuesday, we'll see a partly cloudy and mild afternoon, with a few scattered thunderstorms possible across parts of Teller County today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Dense fog early this morning will begin to lift after 8 am, leaving us with a mild mix of sun and clouds as we head into the afternoon hours. Although not as wet as Monday, a few spotty thunderstorms will be possible along and near the Palmer Divide this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Low and clouds and fog this morning will give way to a partly cloudy, breezy and warmer afternoon. Rain is not expected for most areas today, although we can't rule out a few storms in parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Partly cloudy and warmer today, with scattered thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Most of the action today will favor the southern mountains, with heavy rain possible from the San Juans to the Sangres. Rain will also be possible today across the San Luis Valley and Wet Mountain Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Today's warm-up will continue on Wednesday as 70s return to Colorado Springs for the first time this week. Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday will likely favor the high country, but a few more could reach the I-25 corridor and Plains due to strengthening westerly winds aloft. Rain chances for the Springs and Pueblo tomorrow will be around 40%.

A potent cold front will arrive on Thursday, setting the stage for another round of moderate to heavy rain from late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Snow levels will fall during this time, with fresh snowr falling as low as 10,000 feet by early Friday morning.

