Warmer temperatures, isolated dinnertime storms, and more sunshine Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Small hail was widely reported with the line of storms that moved off the Front Range mountains this afternoon into I-25. Most hail was the size of a pea, with a few reports of marble sized hail (0.5"). Unlike the last couple of days, that's our main and only round of storms today. As the line continues east, skies will eventually clear either fully or partly. We could see another quick sprinkle or two, but the bulk of the rain is done.

Speaking of rain - we're doing great for moisture this month. We're up to 2.69" of rain at the Colorado Springs airport, and that excludes today's data. In a normal May, we pick up 1.99". And we're likely to get more over the next several days to close out the month.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 70;

Clearing skies early tonight, becoming cloudy again overnight with very patchy fog in the morning. East winds at 5-10 mph, decreasing ovenight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

Partly cloudy - a stray sprinkle or two is possible later tonight, but the main show for the day has gotten back on the road and is headed east. Winds 5-10 mph from the east, decreasing overnight. Patchy fog tomorrow morning - but less coverage than in the last couple of days.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 75;

Partly cloudy. Another brief shower is possible, but nothing like you've already seen. Winds out of the southeast (at times) at up to 5 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

Mostly cloudy early, clearing overnight. Southeast winds up to 5 mph early, shifting west at 5-10 mph after midnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Cloudy - with storms through around 10PM, but once the line passes by, you're clear of rain for the night. East winds at 5-10 mph. Patchy morning fog.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/43; High: 73/75;

Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph decreasing overnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing skies. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The Sun finally makes an extended appearance on Tuesday. As a result, temperatures will be closer to - but still below - average. High pressure moves in from the west, and moisture will be weaker than today as our long-duration disturbance moves away from the area. We do still have a good chance for a shower or storm over the mountains, and directly east over parts of I-25 - most likely near dinnertime. But, coverage will be more isolated than the last several days. Only about 30-40% of the I-25 corridor should get a storm on Tuesday.

An approaching cold front and returning moisture Wednesday lead to a much better chance of afternoon storms - with several rounds possible. Thursday also has good chances - slightly weaker than Wednesday, and temperatures will be colder following the front.

High pressure begins to more firmly dominate the pattern closing out the week and next weekend, with storm chances decreasing and temperatures climbing back above average.

____

