Warmer Sunday, with more storms expected across the I-25 corridor

Tonight's Forecast:

The main threat for rain this evening will continue over the southern I-25 corridor, and out across the mountains and mountain valleys. An isolated shower or storm also can't be ruled out across the Pikes Peak Region, with the best chance for rain west of the interstate.

After sunset, we'll see decreasing clouds which will allow for cool overnight lows to settle in. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s across most of Southern Colorado, with 30s possible in the high country.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 77; Mostly sunny skies early will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon as Monday's warmer temperatures will help to generate some showers and thunderstorms over the mountains, with a few spotty storms possible closer to the I-25 corridor.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 83; Warming by about 5 degrees on Sunday, and with more sunshine, we're also watching for the potential for a few spotty thunderstorms from the late afternoon hours until just after sunset.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 79; Sunshine will be more prevalent on Sunday and the added sunshine will help to add to the instability in the atmosphere, with a pretty good chance of scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 65; A chilly Sunday morning will give way to a mild afternoon. We'll also see a pretty solid chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, so keep an eye on the sky, and if you hear thunder, take your plans indoors until it's safe to go back outside.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; A fall-like feel to the forecast Sunday morning will be followed with 70s and a few scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; The Plains should stay dry on Sunday as the best chances for rain and thunderstorms will stay along and west of the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; We'll continue to see cooler than average temperatures on Sunday across the southern I-25 corridor, along with a few spotty late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Cooler temperatures will continue across the mountains on Sunday, along with a good chance of fairly widespread showers and thunderstorms. If you're heading into the high country, the threat for lightning will really begin to ramp up after the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

These cooler and comfortable weekend temperatures will continue into our Monday as well. Afternoon thunderstorms Monday will favor the mountains, with some storms also possible along and near the I-25 corridor. Beginning Tuesday, high pressure will expand back into the state, offering us a stretch of sunny and warmer weather from Tuesday to Thursday before storm chances once again return heading into next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.