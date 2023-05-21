Warmer Sunday, with less smoke and haze for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Even with a lot less smoke in the air this morning, an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 pm for eastern parts of Colorado. This includes much of the News 5 coverage area. Even if the Air Quality Alert is allowed to expire, varying amounts of smoke and haze will continue to impact air quality throughout the day. If you see thicker smoke in your neighborhood at any point, try to spend more time indoors with your windows closed shut.

KOAA weather Air Quality Forecast for Sunday, May 21, 2023

As for any rain today, the best chances will be over the mountains, as well as the far eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 46. Although better than yesterday, areas of haze will continue to impact air quality today across the Pikes Peak Region. Thunderstorm chances will be much lower this afternoon, with the main focus over the mountains, and out east towards the Kansas border.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 50. Dry and hazy skies today for the Pueblo area, with most thunderstorm coverage expected to occur this afternoon over the far east Plains or over the high country.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 51. Hazy sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds and the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 37. Hazy skies during the day will couple with the potential for a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms in Teller County. While severe weather is not expected, be mindful of lightning if you're planning to be outside this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to impact air quality on Sunday, and although it will be much better than yesterday, avoid spending too much time outdoors if you feel like it's impacting your breathing.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. While not as thick as yesterday, Sunday's forecast will include more smoke and haze in the sky from wildfires burning in Canada, along with the potential for a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Areas closest to the Kansas border will see the best chances today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Hazy sunshine this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/.60s; Low: 30s. A gorgeous, but hazy morning in the mountains will give way to some spring-time showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Slightly warmer highs Monday, with mountain thunderstorms and an isolated thunderstorm possible for the Plains. Afternoon thunderstorm chances will begin to ramp up on Tuesday, with our forecast looking most active from Wednesday to Thursday. The increase in thunderstorm potential will come courtesy of a stationary low pressure system near the coast of California that will help to prime the atmosphere for stronger thunderstorms during the middle of the week before drier air moves into Southern Colorado towards the start of the holiday weekend.

