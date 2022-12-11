Warmer Sunday, with high fire danger for parts of Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Occasionally strong breezes coupled with increasing clouds won't allow for the mercury to get as cold as last night. Overnight temperatures will be coldest in the mountains and mountain valleys. These areas will cool down to 0s and 10s. Temperatures in the Plains and Arkansas River Valley will cool down to the 10s, 20s and lower 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 57; On top of Sunday's highs being about 10-15 warmer than today, increasing downslope winds will act to dry out the Pikes Peak Region and increase the fire weather risk by the afternoon. Look for Red Flag Warnings to remain in effect from 11 am to 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 63; Mostly sunny, mild and gusty on Sunday. Although gusts in town shouldn't top 30 mph, lowering relative humidity combined with the wind will still lead to an elevated fire danger threat.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 59; Sunday's forecast will be much warmer than today, and a lot breezier for the Canon City area. As of Saturday evening, Red Flag Warnings have not been issued for Fremont County, but that could change.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 50; Warmer and windy for Teller County on Sunday. Although we aren't expecting Red Flag Warnings, gusts during the day could top 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; Sunday will be a lot warmer than today, and a lot windier. The latter has prompted Red Flag Warnings for northern El Paso County. These will remain in effect from 11 am to 5 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; A big boost in temperatures on Sunday will come courtesy of some gusty southwesterly winds. The windy and dry weather will also bring Red Flag Warnings to eastern Las Animas and Baca counties during the day as fire danger increases.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A mild end to the weekend wouldn't be so bad if it weren't for the wind and high fire danger that comes along with that warm-up. Expect Red Flag Warning conditions from 11 am to 5 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Stronger winds in the mountains will make for a windy end to the weekend all across the high country. Afternoon gusts across some of the higher peaks could top 40-50 mph, with travel possibly impacted over higher mountain passes.

Extended outlook forecast:

With more gusty winds in the forecast on Monday, high fire danger is likely to continue for parts of Southern Colorado ahead of a strong cold front later in the day. While most of the moisture with this storm should stay to our north, we may still see some snow showers locally from Monday evening into very early Tuesday. The best chances for snow locally at this point appear to be the Pikes Peak Region, Teller County and the mountains.

Behind the storm, it will be COLD! Most longer range models agree that below average temperatures should continue for Colorado for at least the next 7-10 days.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

