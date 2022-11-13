Warmer Sunday ahead of our next round of light snow

Tonight's Forecast:

After the coldest air of the season so far this morning, temperatures heading into tonight won't be as cold for Southern Colorado. Other than some single digit readings in the mountains and mountain valleys, we're looking at overnight lows in the 10s and 20s for the Plains and I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 52; A more mild day on tap for the Pikes Peak Region on Sunday before our next cold front brings the potential for some late night snow showers to our forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 57; A partly cloudy and relatively mild November day will give way to a strong cold front Sunday evening, followed by the potential for some light snow by early Monday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 56; Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild on Sunday ahead of our next shot for light snow from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 46; After a pretty cold start to the weekend, we'll see a slight improvement on Sunday ahead of our next cold front, which looks to bring a few snow showers back to our forecast from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; We'll see a slightly more mild day on Sunday ahead of our next cold front Sunday evening. It'll turn windy and cold behind the front, with a few snow showers possible from late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; Bundle up early, but be prepared to shed those layers by the afternoon as highs look to top out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; A breezy, but warmer end to the weekend will be followed by our next chance for snow beginning late Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A quiet end to the weekend ahead of another round of snow. For the mountains, snow showers will begin by late Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening, with the potential for several inches of snow to collect through early Monday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow totals in the mountains through Monday morning could add up to 3-6" in some areas, with totals generally expected to remain under an inch for the Plains and mountain valleys. With the storm swinging to the south, the highest snow totals will favor areas along and south of Highway 50. Watch out for slick and icy roads for some during Monday morning's drive to work.

A few more flurries will be possible on Tuesday, with little to no accumulations expected. Outside of the potential for snow, next week's forecast looks cold and breezy most days, with both daytime highs and overnight lows below average for us here in Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.