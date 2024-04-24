Warmer on Wednesday ahead of a windy Thursday and a rainy weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday's forecast will be great across much of Southern Colorado thanks to a building ridge of high pressure that will deliver the goods. We're expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and light breezes in most areas, as highs warm by as much as 5-10 degrees from yesterday.

In the San Luis Valley, another Red Flag Warning has been issued for today from noon until 8 pm. Avoid outdoor burning in these areas as gusts will be strong and relative humidity will be very low.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 43. After a breezy and mild Tuesday, our weather today will be less windy and about 10 degrees warmer, with a high in the mid 70s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 44. Warm southerly breezes plus mostly sunny skies will equate to a gorgeous day for Pueblo, with our high this afternoon up near 80 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 45. A ridge of high pressure will help to bring sunshine and upper 70s to Canon City today, with rain not expected over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 38. Morning sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy and mild afternoon, with 60s expected in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Breezy southerly winds this morning will be around 10-20 mph throughout the afternoon hours, with the southerly flow bringing the warmth today as highs climb into the 60s and 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and windy on the Plains today, with southerly gusts this afternoon expected to range between 30-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. With a forecast like this, there shouldn't be any excuses to not spend time outside and tend to your land, go for a hike, or dine outside for lunch. Enjoy!

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Other than some moderate southerly breezes, the mountains will be the place to be today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild for late April highs.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be warm and windy, with peak gusts during the day around 30-35 mph in the Pikes Peak Region, and 40-50 mph in the southern Plains. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm will also be possible on Thursday, so you might want to pack the umbrella tomorrow as you head out the door. High on Thursday will warm into the 70s and 80s, a few degrees warmer than today.

On Friday, we'll introduce a better chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. A wet and cool day will follow on Saturday, with our high in the 50s in Colorado Springs. A wintry mix will be possible as low as 7,000 feet, which includes Monument and Teller County. Sunday will remain unsettled, with a dry morning and showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

____

