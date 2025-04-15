Warmer on Tuesday, with isolated showers in the afternoon and early evening

Today’s Forecast:

A weak disturbance will move through Southern Colorado later today which will bring some isolated showers and thunderstorms to our forecast. These showers will pick up around 3PM and continue into the evening hours. There's not much of a severe threat with these storms and they will mainly produce some gusty outflow winds.

Temperatures today across the region will rebound to above average territory. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, with 60s and 70s expected this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. Our highs today will be around 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday, and around 10 degrees above average. A weak disturbance coming out of the Desert SW will bring the chance for an isolated shower this afternoon for the Pikes Peak Regoin.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 41. After a pleasant day in the mid 60s on Monday, highs will rebound into the middle 70s on Tuesday. Along with the warm-up, we could also see a quick passing shower this afternoon or evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 44. Warmer, with increasing clouds this afternoon and the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the Canon City area today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 35. After a chilly start to our Tuesday, temperatures this afternoon will be nice and mild, topping out in the middle 60s. Energy moving into the state this afternoon will also bring about a 30% chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm to Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds and the chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm today around the Palmer Divide. Storms are not expected to reach severe criteria.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and gusty on Tuesday, with southerly wind gusts in some areas up around 35 mph. We may also see a few showers towards the late afternoon and evening hours on the Plains today, with gusty winds and lightning our main storm threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and warmer on Tuesday, with high pressure to our north and a weak disturbance to our south. As this disturbance moves into Southern Colorado this afternoon, we can't rule out a few spotty rain showers.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30. Warmer and breezy, with increasing clouds and an increased chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow levels today will be around 10,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Southwesterly winds will pick up going into Wednesday and create some fire danger across the area. Humidity values will get as low as 11% and gusts could get as strong as 40 mph. This fire danger risk will continue into Thursday, and this will be the day with the greatest risk. Any fires that start will spread quickly, so avoid any outdoor activities that could create a fire.

Towards the end of the week, a cold front will move through Southern Colorado late Thursday night, and drop our temperatures heading into Friday and Saturday. Some much needed precipitation will move into the area from Friday afternoon into Saturday. Snow levels will start out around 7,000 feet on Friday before dropping down to 5,500 feet or so Saturday morning. While we're still trying to iron out details, slushy accumulations seem very likely for the Pikes Peak Region from Friday night into Saturday morning.

