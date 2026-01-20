Warmer on Tuesday with fire danger for portions of southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The weather tonight will be clear and cold in southern Colorado. In the mountains and foothills west of I-25, the wind will gradually increase into early Tuesday morning. Downsloping wind out of the west will make for a quick warm-up on Tuesday with high fire danger for some.

Tuesday Red Flag Warnings from 10 am until 5 pm:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 53;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be breezy out of the WNW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 59;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 5 pm. It will be mostly sunny and mild in the afternoon. The wind will be gusty out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 58;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 5 pm. Mild and breezy on Tuesday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 47;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 5 pm. It will be cool but sunny on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 51;

Tuesday will be cold in the morning, but mild and breezy during the day. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny with a cold morning but mild afternoon in the plains. Wind will be light to breezy, with stronger gusts the further west you are.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/18; High: 57/59;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 5 pm for Walsenburg and eastern Huerfano County. Wind will be out of the W gusting to 35-40 mph in Huerfano County.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be gusty on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures remain mild on Wednesday and Thursday in the 40s and 50s across southern Colorado.

By the end of the week, a very cold air mass will arrive, leaving temperatures below freezing on Friday and likely on Saturday. There is also likely to be snow with this system as well. At this point, snow amounts look relatively light in Colorado Springs, on the order of a couple of inches. But we do not have high confidence in a snow total forecast yet.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.