Warmer on Sunday for the last day of Winter

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny with high clouds and breezy winds from the WSW. Temperatures will be slightly below the seasonal average, but warmer than Saturday's highs.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 25. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 28. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 28. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 21. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 51/51; Low: 27/25. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures gradually climb next week with near-average temperatures expected through Wednesday (40s in the mountains and 50s/60s in the plains). Then cooler temperatures return Thursday and Friday to the 30s/40s in the mountains and 40s/50s in the plains. There won't be an extreme temperature range this week.

Mountain snow showers will be ongoing in the mountains Monday through Wednesday with a few stray showers making their way east of the continental divide in this time frame. Wednesday will be the windiest day of the week in the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.