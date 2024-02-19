Warmer Presidents' day with some clouds, breezy mid-week

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds in place across Southern Colorado will shift east tonight as the upper level storm system responsible for those clouds moves into Kansas. You'll see skies clearing from west to east. Overnight, those clear skies will allow for great radiational cooling. However, lows will remain a bit warmer in the Arkansas River Valley due to downslope winds. Those downslope breezes will be noticeable for most of us in the early morning (40 mph), but particularly west of I-25 in the Pikes Peak Region (Manitou Springs, Rockrimmon, Broadmoor), the US 24 corridor, Canon City, and the La Veta Pass - Walsenburg area.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 55;

Clearing skies with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 62;

Clearing skies with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

Partly cloudy early becoming clear. West winds at 10-15 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 51;

Partly cloudy with west winds at 10-15 mph increasing to 20-30 mph after midnight with gusts to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Clearing skies with west winds at 10-15 mph. West of I-25, gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: Upper 50s;

Mostly cloudy until 9PM-12AM (depending on location), then clearing. West winds at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/27; High: 56/61;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a breezy overnight, winds reduce during the day and our weather warm-up continues Monday as a fairly strong high pressure pushes north into Colorado. Your high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average with morning sun and periodic afternoon mid and high level clouds. If you're headed for the ski slopes Monday, expect high clouds through the day and fresh powder to ski on following new snowfall on Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy - particularly Wednesday when southwest downslope winds will be in the 40-50 mph range along the east slopes of our southern mountains. Winds will be out of the west on Tuesday, and southwest on Wednesday. You'll see partly cloudy skies in a wave-like pattern as upper level energy moves over the region. Clouds increase Wednesday as energy moves above the region and temperatures warm further - to the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front Wednesday night will cool us down Thursday to the upper 40s, with chances for a few rain and snow showers as the front rolls by. The energy looks weak right now, so this looks low impact, stay tuned. Ending the week we'll bring back the sun with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

