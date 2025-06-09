Warmer Monday with isolated afternoon storms favoring the southern tier

Today’s Forecast:

Wet roads to start the morning in the Pikes Peak Region following some weak overnight showers. The main story today though is a pattern change bringing in warmer temperatures and drier skies. While we do love rain here in southern Colorado, we've had plenty of it in the past few weeks and we're in good shape on moisture at the moment. Today, northwesterly upper level winds will bring weak moisture and energy through our skies in the afternoon. Highs climb to the middle 70s, with only an isolated chance for an afternoon shower or storm. If you are lucky enough to see one - it will be weak.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 53.

Mostly sunny and nice today in the Olympic City. Temperatures will be about 3-5 degrees warmer than Sunday and peak later in the day (so you won't need to choose an ideal time for errands or outdoor plans - any time should be great, at least weather wise). A light layer out the door, you'll be able to shed it by 9/10 AM with the powerful June sun warming temperatures to the upper 60s and then 70s by lunch. A weak chance for a shower or thunderstorm exists from 12PM-2 PM and again from 3PM-6PM. If you're lucky enough to see one, it'll be weak and short-lasting. North winds at 5-10 mph this morning, shifting east at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 54.

Mostly sunny, with a few patchy PM clouds and a very low chance of a PM shower or storm - you'll mainly notice the sunshine and the pleasant temperatures. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 50.

Beautiful start to the week - but we do have a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Worth it to have the umbrella or rain jacket in the car - but far less active than the weather last week. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 44.

Mostly sunny this morning - but some trapped moisture leads to a decent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph in the AM, east at 5-10 mph in the PM. Be prepared for a thunderstorm - but don't expect anything severe. Just a typical, nice, summer-like afternoon in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny with north winds at 5-10 mph. A very low chance for an afternoon shower is possible, mainly west of I-25 between 12-130 and 330-6PM. Odds are quite low - (1 in 10) - so it's barely worth mentioning.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Sunny with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 73/74; Low: 49/52.

Mostly sunny in the morning, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The greatest chance is between 3-6PM. If you do get a storm today, you're likely to only get that one storm. Storms should last less than 30 minutes.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny in the morning, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll warm up throughout the week with temperatures above average - in the 80s and 90s from Tuesday right through Father's Day. We'll keep isolated mountain storm chances each day, but along I-25, storm chances return Wednesday afternoon as moisture from a Pacific system merges with moisture from the Gulf. Moisture further increases Thursday, which holds the best storm chances of the week. An isolated stronger storm is possible Thursday along I-25, with better severe potential over the eastern plains where instability is higher and wind shear (a change in wind speed or direction with height), is stronger. We'll keep isolated storm potential Friday but as high pressure becomes more firmly established overhead, coverage of storms should become more isolated.

Father's Day weekend is looking dry, and warm - with sunshine and highs in the 80s. A great outdoor weekend for the dads!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.