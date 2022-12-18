Warmer for the mountains and I-25 Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

The mountains and I-25 corridor will have a warming westerly breeze today which will allow temperatures to warm to seasonable levels. The eastern plains, especially around the Arkansas River will still be stuck with the cold 30s today. The sky will be partly cloudy and the winds will be breezy.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 12. High clouds today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 8. High clouds today with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 22. Thin high clouds today with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 14. Thin high clouds today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 43; Low: 15. High clouds today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits. High clouds today with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 47/50; Low: 20/16. Thin high clouds today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits/teens. Thin high clouds today with W wind at 10-25mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures remain near average or slightly below average on Monday through Wednesday. To start the week the weather will be calm and dry and uneventful. But on Wednesday night an arctic blast arrives with a strong cold front which will bring frigid temperatures and light snow showers. Snow will end by mid-day Thursday and accumulations look to be an inch or less across the region. The arctic airmass settles in with high temperatures in the single digits or teens on Thursday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday night will be below zero and bring dangerous wind chills as low as -20° to -30°.

