Warmer days are ahead through Friday before an incoming arctic blast

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a light breeze overnight from the NW at 5-15 mph across southern Colorado. Temperatures will be cold, dropping to the single digits and teens. The sky is expected to be mostly clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 9; High: 41;

On Wednesday temperatures will start very cold but warm to more comfortable low 40s. The high will be about 5 degrees below average. The sky will be sunny and wind will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 44;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light wind out of the WNW at 2-8 mph. The morning will be very cold and the afternoon will be more comfortable, but still about 5 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 14; High: 45;

It will be sunny on Wednesday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The day begins cold but becomes more comfortable to the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 3; High: 35;

It will be sunny and chilly on Wednesday with W wind at 5-10 mph and a mostly sunny sky.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 7; High: 39;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will start out very cold, and then rise above freezing in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

In the plains, the morning will be cold in the low teens and the afternoon will be more comfortable, rising to the low to mid-40s. It will be a sunny Wednesday with light wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10/11; High: 42/44;

It will be sunny with light wind on Wednesday. Temperatures will eventually rise to the 40s, feel more comfortable than the past couple of days.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Wednesday. Highs will rise into the mid-30s to low-40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the 40s and 50s with sunshine. Friday for the most part will be a nice day with 30s-50s across the region.

But then, in the evening on Friday, a cold front will move through southern Colorado, bringing cold air and snow. Snow will continue off and on across southern Colorado on Saturday. Cold temperatures settle into the region this weekend with highs in the teens and 20s and lows below zero.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.