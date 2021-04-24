Warmer and windier on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains. Winds will stay breezy in the mountains tonight, calming down in the plains.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of the region on Sunday from noon until 8 pm for wind gusts up to 40 mph and humidity below 10%.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 40; High: 78. A very warm and breezy day gusting up to 40 mph through the day.

PUEBLO: Low: 41; High: 84. Toasty on Sunday with a clear sky and strong wind gusts at times.

CANON CITY: Low: 44; High: 81. Very warm with sunshine and strong persistent winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 35; High: 67. A gusty day with clear conditions and warm temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Low to mid 70s with sunshine and gusty winds.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Very warm on Sunday with mid-80s in the forecast and strong wind gusts.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Walsenburg will reach the upper 70s and low 80s for Trinidad with strong wind gusts.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. A windy day with sunshine and snow-melting temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be windy and warm still with fire weather watches in place for the region. Then on Tuesday a cold front will bring high temperatures back to the 40s, 50s, and 60s and bring snow to the mountains and rain to the plains.

