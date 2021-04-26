Warm, with widespread fire danger on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering downslope breezes will translate into a mild evening across the eastern slopes and western Plains. Lows will cool down to the 30s and 40s by Tuesday morning as the fire danger lessens briefly before returning to the forecast on Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 44; High: 79. Warm, dry and windy on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 9 am. Afternoon wind gusts could top 40 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 45; High: 83. Well above average highs will combine with a windy and dry day to bring another round of high fire danger to Pueblo County on Monday. Afternoon wind gusts could top 45 mph,

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 80. Warm and windy on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 9 am. Afternoon wind gusts could top 40 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 36; High: 67. While Teller County isn't included in Monday's Red Flag Warning, the forecast is still calling for elevated fire weather conditions and gusty winds. Afternoon wind gusts to 45 mph

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. Strong downslope winds will lead to a gusty, dry and warm day. Red Flag Warning conditions will develop by mid to late morning, with afternoon gusts 30-40 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Widespread 80s, with even a few lower 90s possible across the Plains on Monday. In addition to the heat, our weather will be windy and very dry, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 9 am.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Red Flag Warnings will extend down to the Colorado/New Mexico border on Monday. Afternoon wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Mild temperatures across the mountains on Monday, and a lot of strong wind. Wind gusts could top 45-55 mph across higher mountain passes, and driving in the higher elevations could be tricky because of this.

Extended Outlook:

A Pacific storm will push a cold front into Southern Colorado by Tuesday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday evening, with snow above 7,000 feet. It's possible that some snow could mix in lower than that during the overnight hours, but we shouldn't see any accumulation in the Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday before the storm moves out and we warm back up during the final few days of April.

