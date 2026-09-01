Warm with spotty thunderstorms for the first of September

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible across the region tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and mild with overnight lows about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 85;

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 89;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 76;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 80;

It will be warm and partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 84/88;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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