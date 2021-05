Warm with afternoon thunderstorms this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be thunderstorms in the plains this evening, dissipating by 9-10 pm. Overnight will be mild and partly cloudy.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 45; High: 70. Thunderstorms likely after noon.

PUEBLO: Low: 47; High: 77. Thunderstorms likely after 1 pm.

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 76. Thunderstorms possible after noon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 39; High: 64. Thunderstorms expected after 11 am.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Thunderstorms likely after 11 am.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Thunderstorms expected after 2 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Thunderstorms possible after 1 pm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. Rain and isolated thunderstorms possible after 11 am.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be very similar with warm temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms.

