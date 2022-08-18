Warm with afternoon thunderstorms Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Friday will be warm with high temperatures near average for this time of year. Spotty thunderstorms will pop up in the mountains and plains during the afternoon and linger into the evening. The main threats will be lightning and heavy rain, with a low chance of rain and strong wind gusts.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 82; Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 90; Hot to begin with a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms to cool you down.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 87; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 74; A mild day with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 78; Partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Upper 80s to low 90s on Friday with spotty late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 82/83; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountain Valleys forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Low to upper 70s for mountain valleys on Friday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be cooler by about 10 degrees compared to Friday, thanks to a cold front with spotty afternoon thunderstorm chances remaining region-wide. Sunday will be slightly warmer with isolated thunderstorms. The daily spotty thunderstorm chance remains in the forecast through next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

