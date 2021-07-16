Warm with afternoon thunderstorms Friday and this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

This morning some overnight thunderstorms are dissipating in the plains. Areas that saw thunderstorms yesterday afternoon or overnight are feeling humid this morning. Temperatures are quite mild starting in the 50s and 60s.

The day starts sunny then by noon clouds start to build as convection begins. Thunderstorms are expected in the mountains and I-25 this afternoon and will move east into the plains this evening.

Thunderstorms will be fairly widespread but spotty in nature. The main threats today are lightning heavy rain and small hail. The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be when storms reach the Kansas state line.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 59. A sunny start with a chance of thunderstorms between 2-7 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 92; Low: 60. Hot day with a chance of thunderstorms between 2-8 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 59. Sunny in the morning with clouds building in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible between 1-5 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 50. Warm day with thunderstorms possible between 1-6 pm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A sunny start with a chance of thunderstorms between 2-7 pm.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot during the day with thunderstorms possible from 4 -11 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Upper 80s today with thunderstorms possible from 1-8 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Low 80s in mountain valleys today with increasing clouds by noon and spotty rain and thunderstorms possible through 4 pm.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday brings the best chance of thunderstorms for the weekend with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected from the mountains to the plains. Some storms on Saturday may be strong with hail and strong winds. Sunday storms will be hit or miss. Temperatures this weekend will be just slightly above Friday's highs.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

