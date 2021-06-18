Warm with afternoon thunderstorms for Father's Day weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A few showers and thunderstorms will remain in the mountains and foothills through 10-11 pm. Then conditions will be mostly clear waking up Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 87. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon with a few strong thunderstorms possible.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 94. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with isolated strong storms possible.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 88. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms and an overall warm day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52; High: 79. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and some may be strong.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Thunderstorms will move from the front range into the plains through the late afternoon and evening with a few strong storms possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Upper 80s and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Mid 70s to low 80s with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday brings lower storm chances than Saturday, but they will be possible during the afternoon. A cold front Sunday evening will leave Monday cooler in the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter