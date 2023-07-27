Warm with afternoon storms on Friday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will linger in the eastern plains through about 11 pm. Then the night will be mild and partly cloudy.

On Friday, temperatures will quickly warm up to about 5-8 degrees above average. Then afternoon thunderstorms will move in to cool us off in the evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 91; A hot day early on with showers and thunderstorms possible between 1 - 7 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 99; Hot for the first half of the day then thunderstorms are possible between 2 - 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 97; A quick warm up then becoming cloudy with thunderstorms possible between noon - 6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 84; A warm first half of the day then clouds and thunderstorms move in from noon - 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 88; A quick warm up with partly cloudy conditions then thunderstorms possible between 1 - 8 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; Mid-90s to low 100s with sunshine for the first half of the day. Thunderstorms are possible between 2 - 11 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/60; High: 93/94; Sunny and hot initially, then thunderstorms are possible between 1 - 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s; Partly cloudy with warm conditions early on, then spotty showers and thunderstorms between noon - 6 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to the weekend, the monsoon flow will still be around but it will be more favored for mountain storms as we head into Sunday and Monday. There will still be widespread thunderstorms on Saturday from the mountains to the plains, then the storms will be in the mountains on Sunday. We will see a resurgence of widespread thunderstorms fueled by the North American Monsoon by the middle of next week. Temperatures will be gradually cooling day by day in the extended, but never falling too far below average.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

