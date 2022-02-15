Warm & windy Tuesday ahead of our next snowstorm

Tonight's Forecast:

Westerly winds will increase tonight over the mountains out ahead of an approaching storm that will bring snow back to our forecast around the middle of the week. The increasing winds will keep lows in the 20s tonight for most of the News 5 viewing area, except for some colder air in the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 62; Mild and windy on Tuesday. Although highs will warm into the lower 60s on Tuesday, we're expecting an abrupt change to the weather by Wednesday with cold and snow in the forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 67; We're expecting a very warm for winter day in Pueblo on Tuesday. Thanks to downslope winds, highs will warm well into the upper 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 65; Strengthening downslope flow will bring a warm, dry and windy day to the central Arkansas River Valley on Tuesday, with gusts to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 54; Nice and mild on Tuesday, but also windy, with peak afternoon wind gusts to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with an otherwise mild and windy afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; A windy and unseasonably warm day for the Plains on Tuesday. The strongest gusts and driest air will be across Baca and eastern Las Animas counties, where a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect from 11 am to 6 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; High fire danger is expected from late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening for eastern Las Animas County, including Trinidad. On top of peak gusts to 40 mph, it will be warm tomorrow, with highs topping out in the 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/20s; High: 40s; The wind will be the big weather story across the mountains on Tuesday, with peak afternoon wind gusts reaching 40-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's warm airmass will give way to a much colder and more unsettled day on Wednesday as our next storm drops into Colorado. Cold and cloudy conditions early Wednesday will give way to snow from Wednesday afternoon into very early Thursday morning. While not a big fall of snow in most areas, we're looking at an early estimate of 1-3" for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City, with as much as 3-5" for Woodland Park and Monument Hill.

Clearing skies Thursday, with chilly highs before a warming trend brings 50s and 60s back to the Plains by the weekend.

