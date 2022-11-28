Warm & windy Monday ahead of our next winter storm

Tonight's Forecast:

With clearing skies tonight, we're looking at a relatively mellow, but breezy night of weather for most of Southern Colorado. Where it won't be so quiet will be in the mountains. Strengthening westerly winds will bring the potential for 40-50 mph wind gusts to the high country through Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 55; Windy and warmer on Monday, with spotty critical fire weather conditions possible in parts of El Paso County.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 63; Strong downsloping winds will bring Pueblo a warm and windy start to the week, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect starting at 11 am.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 60; Gusty windy, mild temperatures and super dry air could lead to the potential for spotty critical fire weather conditions on Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 43; Big winds will be the big story across Teller County on Monday, with peak gusts ranging between 45-55 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; The big story for the Palmer Divide region on Monday will be the wind, with peak gusts up near 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; After another cold morning, we'll see a pretty comfortable day temperature wise on Monday, but it will be windy. Red Flag Warnings for Baca County and parts of Las Animas County will go into effect at 11 am.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Windy, with high fire danger for the southern I-25 corridor. Avoid any activities that could start a fire tomorrow, and if you see smoke, please report it to 911 immediately.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; With the wind expected to start cranking later tonight, we're looking at a very windy start to the week for the mountains of Southern Colorado. By Monday night, snow is likely to develop, with the potential for snow and blowing snow continuing on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will begin to move off of the mountains by Tuesday morning, with the potential for snow showers across the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains throughout the day. Snow amounts will be on the light side once again, with totals generally expected to range from a trace and 3" across the I-25 corridor. Higher amounts will be possible in Teller County, up towards Denver, and in the mountains, especially for areas north of Highway 50.

The other big story will be the cold, with highs Tuesday only warming into the 20s and 30s, and lows Tuesday night dropping all the way down to the single digits. After another cold one on Wednesday, highs are expected to rebound late this week into above average territory.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.