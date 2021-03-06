Warm weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high clouds. Humidity will be low with breezy winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 64; Low: 29. A beautiful day with a breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 68; Low: 28. Very warm with a breeze today.

CANON CITY: High: 66; Low: 36. Warm with high clouds and a breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 29. Breezy and mild today, expect snowmelt with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Low 60s today with high clouds and breezy winds.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Strong winds today gusting 30-40 mph with very warm temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid-60s with breezy winds today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild today with high clouds and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer with lots of sunshine. Temperatures stay warm and up to 20 degrees above average through early next week. Cooler and more seasonable weather arrives late week.

